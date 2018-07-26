Barstool Sports to pay Campbell cop who resigned over promo video twice yearly salary

Staff report

CAMPBELL

Dave Portnoy, founder of sports media company Barstool Sports, said Wednesday his company would pay Ryan Young, a former Campbell police officer who resigned Tuesday over his appearance in a video promoting his upcoming fight in an amateur boxing match, twice his salary to compensate for the loss of his job.

Young is participating in the “Rough and Rowdy Brawl 4,” at the Covelli Centre on Aug. 5 where he’ll fight a man from Warren. He resigned Tuesday after the video began circulating on Twitter.

“He showed that he had a personality, and that he was able to laugh. Essentially he’s what I think everybody wants every police officer to be nowadays. A relatable real person. It sucks he got fired for that,” Portnoy wrote in a statement. “I am going to pay him double his yearly salary, win lose or draw.”

Portnoy also insisted in the statement that there was no “voodoo” or “misrepresentation” involved in the video – which includes Young demonstrating restraint maneuvers and a stun device on a Barstool Sports personality and discussing the dangers of working in “the projects” – and that the video was tamer than most promotional videos associated with the brand of amateur fights.