Activists air more concerns about pound

YOUNGSTOWN

Angie Bucher vividly recalled that after getting Oliver, the sweet-natured, obedient German shepherd mix was suffering from heartworm, was filthy and had clumps of matted hair.

Even worse, the New Middletown woman said, the dog was hours from being euthanized at the Mahoning County dog shelter before being taken to a foster home near Cleveland – even though he had an easily treatable medical condition.

Bucher, who has volunteered at the facility as a transporter, was among several animal-rights activists who shared their concerns about the 14,000-square-foot shelter with county commissioners during their meeting Thursday.

