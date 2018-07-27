2,000 without power in Trumbull County tonight


July 26, 2018 at 11:29p.m.

FirstEnergy reported more than 2,000 Trumbull County customers are without power after thunderstorms, hail, rain and wind came through the area this afternoon and night.

The hardest-hit area was Southington Township with 1,025 outages, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Most customers were expected to have power restored by 1 a.m. Friday.

