2,000 without power in Trumbull County tonight

FirstEnergy reported more than 2,000 Trumbull County customers are without power after thunderstorms, hail, rain and wind came through the area this afternoon and night.

The hardest-hit area was Southington Township with 1,025 outages, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Most customers were expected to have power restored by 1 a.m. Friday.