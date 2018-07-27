2,000 without power in Trumbull County tonight
FirstEnergy reported more than 2,000 Trumbull County customers are without power after thunderstorms, hail, rain and wind came through the area this afternoon and night.
The hardest-hit area was Southington Township with 1,025 outages, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.
Most customers were expected to have power restored by 1 a.m. Friday.
More like this from vindy.com
- February 25, 2017 8:14 p.m.
Power restored following Saturday morning storm
- June 3, 2018 7:09 p.m.
Heavy rains cause sporadic flooding in Mahoning Valley
- September 10, 2016 10:26 p.m.
Wind, rain knocks out power to about 1,500 Valley homes, businesses today
- June 4, 2018 midnight
Ohio reported some minor power outages, but had most electricity restored by 10:30 p.m.
- March 2, 2017 9:47 a.m.
Tens of thousands remain without power in West Virginia
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.