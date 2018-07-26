2 men doused with gas; suspects arrested

Staff Report

LIBERTY

Police say two men were held against their will and doused with gasoline by three people at a house in the 300 block of Mansell Drive.

The victim who called 911 at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday had fresh abrasions on his head, neck and legs and his shirt smelled of gasoline.

The suspects were cleaning the floor where the gasoline spilled when police entered the house, the police report said.

The second victim wasn’t there, but his father notified police he’d made contact with him.

Keith Davis, 48, the father of the other two suspects, turned himself in, the police report said.

His sons were also arrested after an investigation, and all three are charged with felonious assault and kidnapping.

