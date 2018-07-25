BREAKING: Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019

WRTA board meets Thursday


July 25, 2018 at 11:15a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Western Reserve Transit Authority trustee board meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the board room at WRTA headquarters, 604 Mahoning Ave.

