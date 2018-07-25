WRTA board meets Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN — The Western Reserve Transit Authority trustee board meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the board room at WRTA headquarters, 604 Mahoning Ave.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 20, 2017 11:53 a.m.
WRTA board meeting is Thursday
- January 17, 2017 11:28 a.m.
WRTA board meets at 3 p.m. today
- January 17, 2018 11:30 a.m.
WRTA board meeting is at 3 p.m. today
- September 28, 2016 midnight
Agenda Thursday
- March 10, 2017 11:56 a.m.
Mayor appoints Ingram to WRTA board
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.