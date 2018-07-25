Warren council weighs transfer of 2 properties to port authority

Staff report

WARREN

Warren City Council gave first reading tonight to legislation authorizing the transfer of two more properties to the Western Reserve Port Authority’s Northeast Ohio Development and Finance Authority for potential redevelopment.

The biggest one is the 22-acre Deemer Park on Raider Path near the former Warren Western Reserve High School.

The second property is a vacant residential lot at 2311 Niles Road someone has expressed an interest in acquiring.

If an entity or person does show a firm interest in buying the property, it would then be transferred to the port authority, Keys said.

