US Rep. Tim Ryan endorses tuition-free and debt-free college
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is co-sponsoring three bills that, if passed, would make a college education tuition-free and debt-free.
“No matter if it’s a two-year degree, a four-year degree, or a technical-certificate program, the success of the United States relies on our citizens having access to post-high school training and education,” Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said today. “Education is critical to personal flourishing as well as keeping the American workforce competitive in an increasingly globalized economy. College should not only be for the privileged few. It is a benefit for all, and must be seen that way. No individual or family should be burdened with crushing debt that will stifle opportunity when the whole point of attending college is to grow through new opportunities.”
More like this from vindy.com
- August 14, 2017 4:24 p.m.
US Rep. Tim Ryan endorses Dem candidate for Ohio secretary of state
- January 14, 2018 midnight
Downtown businessman should get Trump pardon
- June 12, 2018 midnight
College debt is out of control
- September 26, 2016 10:32 p.m.
PRESIDENTIAL RACE | More fact checking
- August 30, 2016 midnight
Include private colleges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.