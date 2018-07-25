US Rep. Tim Ryan endorses tuition-free and debt-free college

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan is co-sponsoring three bills that, if passed, would make a college education tuition-free and debt-free.

“No matter if it’s a two-year degree, a four-year degree, or a technical-certificate program, the success of the United States relies on our citizens having access to post-high school training and education,” Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said today. “Education is critical to personal flourishing as well as keeping the American workforce competitive in an increasingly globalized economy. College should not only be for the privileged few. It is a benefit for all, and must be seen that way. No individual or family should be burdened with crushing debt that will stifle opportunity when the whole point of attending college is to grow through new opportunities.”