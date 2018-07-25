Trumbull prosecutors ask judge not to delay Hoerig trial

WARREN — Prosecutors in the Claudia Hoerig aggravated murder trial have asked Judge Andrew Logan to refuse to allow defense attorneys to delay the beginning of Hoerig’s trial for a “fishing expedition” to find evidence of her innocence in computer hard drives recently turned over by prosecutors.

A Tuesday filing in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court also says the family of Karl Hoerig, who Claudia Hoerig is accused of killing in 2007, will avail themselves of the new statewide Marsy’s Law in asking for the case to stay on track for a Sept. 17 trial date.

The filing also reveals that her lawyers have abandoned hopes of using battered woman’s syndrome as a defense for Claudia Hoerig’s alleged killing of her husband in their Newton Falls home.

