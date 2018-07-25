Suspect surrenders in barricade situation

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who barricaded himself inside his Wabash Street home from police who were investigating a threat complaint surrendered peacefully as a SWAT team was assembling.

Robert Lundy, 35, was taken to the Mahoning County jail. He is expected to face several charges today at his arraignment hearing in municipal court.

Officers arrested Lundy about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers and later members of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team began arriving about 8:30 a.m. after Lundy refused to come out of his South Side home.

CRT members had the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency mobile command post and an armored vehicle squeeze onto the narrow street, but Lundy gave himself up when The Bear, an armored assault vehicle used for years in standoff situations, arrived.

Youngstown police Detective Sgt. John Elberty, head of the CRT, said a lot of times The Bear convinces someone their situation is hopeless and they should give up.

Elberty said he was told by patrol officers who responded that there has been a dispute in the neighborhood between Lundy and his neighbors. Lundy went inside the home and would not come out or talk to police.

CRT members used a bullhorn to try and coax Lundy to pick up his phone and talk to police. He was talking to negotiators before he was taken into custody.

Later, as crime lab personnel were waiting for a search warrant to search the home after Lundy was taken into custody, they found bullet holes in two houses across the street from Lundy’s – one in the pillar on a porch and the other in a window next door. There was no way to tell when those holes were made, however, police said.

Court records show in 2007 Lundy was sentenced to three years in prison in two separate cases, one for assault on a police officer and failure to comply and the other for carrying concealed weapons and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In 2015, Lundy was sent back to prison for 10 months after violating his probation on charges of receiving stolen property and forgery.