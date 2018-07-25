Shooting victim arrested on drug charges

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

One of two men wounded in a shooting early Tuesday was arrested on drug charges.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. for gunshots at Hillman Street and West Delason Avenue on the South Side. They learned that Keylan Davis, 30, of Alliance, had been shot in the back and drove himself to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

At the hospital, reports said Davis told police a large group of women were fighting in front of a house he was in. He said he was shot when he went outside to get his dog for protection.

Police towed his car for evidence, but before doing so, searched it and found a gun holster, a large bag of suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and $1,502 cash.

Davis was booked into the Mahoning County jail on drug charges after he was treated for his wounds.

Officers who responded to the gunshot call found no one fighting, but they were advised that not only Davis but a 24-year-old Woodside Avenue man had also been wounded and was at the hospital.

Vindicator files show Davis was released from prison in May 2017 after serving 11 years of a 14-year sentence for an aggravated robbery he committed in 2006. At that time, he told the judge during a judicial release hearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court he had made some “horrible decisions” when he was younger and he had learned to better himself from his time in prison.

On Monday, police said a man listed as homeless was arrested in possession of $1,126 cash and a handgun.

Jumal McQueen, 24, is due in municipal court today to be arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, trafficking in drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.

Officers from the Community Police Unit were investigating suspicious activity about 1:30 p.m. at a vacant home in the 2600 block of Shady Run Road on the South Side while he was in the drive with another man examining a car.

Reports said McQueen has a warrant and he also smelled heavily of marijuana. Officers searched him and found a suspected marijuana cigar in his pants. Inside the car, police found more suspected marijuana and a handgun underneath the driver’s seat that had the serial number scratched off. The money was found in a satchel McQueen had, reports said.

McQueen was taken to the Mahoning County jail.