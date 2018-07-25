Several principal positions changing in Y'town schools
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown City School District has announced staff changes in advance of the coming school year.
Sonya Gordon, who will make $117,810, will be the chief of secondary education, a new position. Gordon served as East High School principal last school year.
Jeremy Batchelor is East’s new principal and will make an annual salary of $114,750.
Rob Kearns, who served as principal of Harding Elementary School in 2017-18, will move into the principal position, at Chaney High School this year, at an annual salary of $111,750.
