Seeking indictment against judge

CLEVELAND

Prosecutors say they’ll go before a federal grand jury to seek an indictment against a suspended Mahoning County judge who has turned down a government deal to settle federal charges.

A status conference was in U.S. District Court on Monday for Judge Diane Vettori of Mahoning County Area Court in Sebring, who is accused of mail fraud, making a false statement, and structuring financial statements to avoid reporting them, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to court records, prosecutors said they would take the case before a grand jury. Investigators say Vettori, in her capacity as a private attorney, took cash from two shoeboxes from a dead client’s home. The FBI says the crime happened in early 2016 and Vettori is accused of taking between $96,200 and $328,000, money designated for charities. Vettori has denied the charges against her.

Men plead not guilty to theft charges

NILES

Police say two men on a motorcycle, with the passenger holding a large, boxed fish tank, were arrested after an officer passed them while responding to a pet store’s report of a stolen aquarium.

Niles police say the passenger jumped off, breaking the aquarium, when the officer turned to follow the motorcycle Monday and was arrested. Another officer found the bike at another location and a “nervous-looking” man pruning a tree with his bare hands behind a home. He was identified as the bike’s operator.

Niles Municipal Court officials say Mitchell Adkins, 52, and Christopher Binion, 46, pleaded not guilty to theft charges. Binion also pleaded not guilty to traffic charges.

Intersection to close

HOWLAND

The intersection of King Graves Road and Henn Hyde Road, between state Route 11 and Howland-Wilson Road, will be closed Monday until Aug. 3 due to the replacement of two cross pipes, said the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office.

The recommended detour route is south on Howland Wilson, east on East Market/Warren Sharon Road and north on Ridge Road.

