Prosecutors urge court-martial for midshipman in drug case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Military prosecutors are recommending a court-martial for a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman accused of distributing illegal drugs.
Lt. Amanda Serfess said today Midshipman Zachery Williams acquired drugs on the dark web and sold them to fellow midshipmen.
Williams declined to comment during the Article 32 hearing at the Washington Navy Yard. His attorney, Antoinette O'Neill, declined to give a closing statement at the hearing, which lasted less than an hour.
Navy Capt. John Han, the preliminary hearing officer, will make recommendations on whether the case should proceed to a court-martial.
Some of the charges relate to an arrest carried out last month by the Dover, Del., Police Department. Williams allegedly sold ecstasy to undercover officers during the Firefly Music Festival, but police later dropped the charges.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 12, 2018 10:06 a.m.
Woman arrested in Struthers raid has history with meth
- July 24, 2018 10 a.m.
Hubbard firefighter charged with theft has court hearing today
- March 13, 2018 midnight
Police find second suspected meth lab at Struthers home
- December 18, 2017 11:37 a.m.
Man who bit police officer will be in prison until October
- December 8, 2017 5:22 p.m.
Prosecutor declines to charge officer in deaf man's killing
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.