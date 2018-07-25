Ohio FOP endorses Brown for Senate

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Fraternal Order of the Police, Ohio’s largest police organization, endorsed Sherrod Brown for re-election to the U.S. Senate.

“Sen. Sherrod Brown is a friend of Ohio police officers and all Ohio workers, and we are proud to support his re-election this year,” said Ohio FOP President Gary Wolske. “Sherrod has always stood with Ohio law enforcement – from protecting our rights to bargain and supporting funding for local departments, to working with us to help stem the tide of addiction and keep officers safe as they do their jobs. We know we can trust him to continue to have our back in the Senate.”

“Ohio police put their lives on the line each day to keep Ohio communities safe and combat the opioid epidemic. And Ohio law enforcement deserve our support and access to the resources they need,” said Brown. “I’m grateful to Ohio’s Fraternal Order of Police for their endorsement this year. I look forward to continuing our work together to keep Ohioans safe, to keep officers safe on the job, and to protect the collective bargaining rights of Ohio workers.”