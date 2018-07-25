Valley unemployment rate drops 0.2 percentage points in June
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The Mahoning Valley’s nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped 0.2 percentage points in June 2018 compared with June 2017, according to Ohio Department of Job and Family Services data released Tuesday.
The combined unemployment rate for Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties was 6.2 percent last month, compared with 6.4 percent in June 2017.
The number of people employed, however, dropped by 1,700 to 227,000. The number of people in the labor force dropped from 244,000 to 242,000.
In Mahoning County, June’s unemployment rate was 6.2 percent, compared with 6.4 percent in June 2017. In Youngstown, the rate dropped from 8.4 to 8.1 percent.
In Trumbull County, last month’s unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, down from 6.7 percent in June 2017.
In Columbiana County, the unemployment rate dropped from 5.9 percent last June to 5.8 percent this June.
Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose from 4.3 percent in May to 4.5 percent last month, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. The U.S. unemployment rate for June was 4 percent, up from 3.8 percent in May.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 23, 2018 midnight
Valley’s April unemployment rate down
- May 22, 2018 12:17 p.m.
Mahoning Valley’s April unemployment rate down
- June 20, 2018 midnight
Local unemployment rate drops in May
- April 25, 2018 midnight
Valley’s March unemployment rate down
- October 25, 2017 midnight
Valley unemployment rate up 1 percent
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.