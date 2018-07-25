Ivanka Trump shutting down clothing company

Associated Press

NEW YORK

Ivanka Trump is shutting down her fashion line of dresses, shoes and handbags that became a target of political boycotts and spurred concerns about conflicts of interest after her father was elected.

The president’s daughter said she made the decision so she could focus more on work as a White House adviser. She had stepped away from the day-to-day management of her company when she joined President Donald Trump’s administration.

“After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington,” she said. She called the move the “only fair outcome for my team and partners.”

The Ivanka Trump brand has been buffeted by politics since she joined the White House last year.

Nordstrom dropped the line last year, citing slowing sales, and recently Hudson Bay reportedly did the same. The company said its business was strong, and the decision had nothing do with its performance. Shutting down the brand means 18 people will lose their jobs.