GM Reports Income of $2.4 Billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.2 Billion
DETROIT — General Motors Co. today announced second-quarter 2018 results reflecting profitability in all core operating segments and the second consecutive quarter of records for China and GM Financial.
Results included the unfavorable impact of rising commodity costs, and foreign currency devaluations in South America.
Second-quarter 2018 results:
EPS-diluted of $1.66 and EPS diluted-adjusted of $1.81
Revenue of $36.8 billion
GM North America EBIT-adjusted of $2.7 billion and margin of 9.4 percent
GM International EBIT-adjusted of $0.1 billion, includes record equity income in China of $0.6 billion, partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange impact in South America
GM Cruise EBIT-adjusted of $(0.2) billion, on plan and reflecting continued spending on autonomous as the company moves to commercialization
GM Financial EBT-adjusted of $0.5 billion, another record, as earning assets grew 12 percent to $90.4 billion, supporting expected long-term earnings growth
Recent and significant increases in commodity costs and unfavorable foreign exchange impact of the Argentine peso and Brazilian real have negatively affected business expectations. The company expects these headwinds to continue through 2018 and has revised its full-year outlook to the following:
EPS diluted of approximately $5.14
EPS diluted-adjusted of approximately $6
Auto Operating Cash Flow to approximately $11.5 billion
Adjusted Auto Free Cash Flow to approximately $4 billion
