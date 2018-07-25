BREAKING: Trump delays proposed Putin meeting until 2019

Girard stadium neighbor faces pot-growing charges


July 25, 2018 at 11:16a.m.

GIRARD — Police say a man grew marijuana in his home which is near the Girard High School football stadium.

Anthony Maiorana, 42, faces manufacturing and cultivating marijuana charges after police searched his home Tuesday, according to a police report.

The report said Maiorana was cited after a three-week investigation, which began when a detective received a tip.

Police said they found multiple plants at various stages of growing, and seized all plants and growing equipment.

The report said the penalty will be higher since the marijuana was being grown close to a school.

