BSINESS DIGEST || Funds awarded to YBI

Funds awarded to YBI

WASHINGTON

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, on Tuesday announced the Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $185,000 to Youngstown Business Incubator’s Tech Block Building No. 5 for 3-D printing software and equipment to help manufacturers integrate 3-D printing capabilities into their businesses.

“The Mahoning Valley is an epicenter for Ohio manufacturing,” Brown said. “This investment to the Youngstown Business Incubator will give startup manufacturers in the area the leading edge they need to grow their businesses and create jobs in the area.”

Tech Block Building No. 5 is the YBI headquarters for additive manufacturing.

FNB income up in 2Q

PITTSBURGH

F.N.B. Corp. reported net income of $83.2 million for the second quarter, up from $72.4 million in quarter two of 2017.

The bank reported growth in total average loans was $1.1 billion, or 5.3 percent.Total average deposits increased $1.3 billion, or 6.3 percent.

“During the second quarter of 2018, FNB produced record results with operating earnings per share of $0.27, increasing 17 percent compared to prior year, and total revenue surpassed $300 for the first time in our history,” said Vince J. Delie Jr., chairman, president and CEO.

GM declares dividend

DETROIT

General Motors Co. today declared a third-quarter 2018 dividend of 38 cents per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 21, 2018, to all common shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 7, 2018.

More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle ride-sharing company, can be found at www.gm.com.

Recall on 4 types of Goldfish Crackers

NORWALK, Conn.

Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could potentially have salmonella.

The company Monday took the action after one of its ingredient suppliers notified it that whey powder used in a seasoning may be contaminated. The products were distributed in the United States and no illnesses have been reported.

The Goldfish recall covers Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel. Consumers can call customer service at 800-679-1791.

Hundreds missing in flooding in Laos

BANGKOK

Massive flooding from a South Korean-constructed hydroelectric dam in Laos left several people dead and hundreds missing, state media said Tuesday. Rescue efforts were underway as officials rushed to the site and appeals were launched for aid.

The official Lao news agency KPL said part of the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam in southeastern Attapeu province collapsed Monday evening, releasing large amounts of water that swept away houses, flooded villages and made more than 6,600 people homeless.

Staff/wire reports