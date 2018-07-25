Flash flooding in Pa. leads to evacuations, amusement park closing


July 25, 2018 at 10:15a.m.

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Heavy downpours are soaking parts of central Pennsylvania, causing evacuations and forcing an amusement park to close for the second time this week.

Hershey Park announced it will be closed today. The park closed Monday after heavy rain and flash flooding caused Spring Creek, which runs through the amusement park, to rise.

Flash flooding forced emergency services in Hershey to evacuate some people from Sunset Drive Wednesday. More than a handful of roads also are closed where their bridges cross Swatara Creek. The creek is swollen following days of heavy rain.

Forecasters say heavy showers and possible thunderstorms will continue through the day. That rain could only make the situation worse.

