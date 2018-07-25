Decomposing bodies found in Pa. home; no foul play suspected

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say decomposing bodies believed to be those of two men were found in a western Pennsylvania home.

Neighbors called Ambridge police about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to report an odor some had noticed for more than a month.



Officers found mail piled up on the porch, used a ladder to look into a second-floor window, and saw a body in the hallway that appeared to be decomposing.

Investigators equipped with a breathing apparatus entered and found a second decomposing body on a bed.

Lt. Brian Jameson said one is believed to be a 70-year-old man and the other a man in his 60s.

Police don’t believe the deaths are suspicious. No drug paraphernalia or other evidence suggesting foul play was found. The Beaver County coroner has scheduled autopsies.