Community help needed to local missing 15-year-old boy

YOUNGSTOWN — City police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from his foster family about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday during a family outing.

Police said Deangelo Hogan is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 126 pounds, and has a slender frame.

Hogan was placed in foster care in January through Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services.

Hogan has allergies to bees and needs medication for ADHD and PTSD. He was only wearing swimming gear when he disappeared.

Anyone with information can call city police at 330-742-8950, 330-743-9378 or 330-743-9380.