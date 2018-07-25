Columbus police spokesman indicted on child porn charges
COLUMBUS (AP) — Authorities say a spokesman for the Columbus police department has been charged with sending and receiving videos and images of young children having sex with adults.
Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says 51-year-old Sgt. Dean Worthington was indicted today on one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.
O’Brien says an investigation began last week after the social media site Tumblr notified authorities that Worthington had uploaded an image of child pornography from his personal cellphone. O’Brien says the charges date back to January.
A message was left at Worthington’s home seeking comment. Online court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.
Worthington has been relieved of his assignment as a police spokesman.
