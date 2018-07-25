Cincinnati vacates, sanitizes downtown homeless camp
CINCINNATI (AP) — City officials have closed a downtown Cincinnati homeless camp, and workers are cleaning it out.
City workers began well before the posted 8 a.m. deadline today for people to vacate the area, and none of the some 40 people had lingered. Most people living at the encampment had left for shelters and detox programs by this morning. A few have been approved for permanent housing.
Workers with breathing masks and gloves are loading mattresses into garbage trucks and shoveling and raking up trash.
The cleanup efforts ended more than a week of confusion over what to do about the encampment in an underpass near the stadium where the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals play. An earlier deadline last week was extended to try to work out a longer-term plan.
