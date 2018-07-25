British rockers Bush coming to Stambaugh Auditorium

YOUNGSTOWN — British rock band Bush will come to Stambaugh Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30.

Tickets for the multiplatinum-selling band led by Gavin Rossdale range from $40 to $60 and are on sale now at stambaughauditorium.com, by phone at 330-259-0555 and at the Stambaugh box office, 1000 Fifth Ave.

Bush found immediate success in 1994 with the release of its debut album, “Sixteen Stone,” which spawned the hits “Everything Zen,” “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Little Things” and “Machinehead.”

The band broke up in 2002 but reformed in 2010, and has since released three albums: “The Sea of Memories” (2011), “Man on the Run” (2014), and “Black and White Rainbows” (2017).

The current members are Rossdale (vocals/guitar), Robin Goodridge (drums), Chris Traynor (guitar) and Corey Britz (bass).