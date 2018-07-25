Brides say Sharon bridal store hasn’t delivered dresses or answers

SHARON

Shelby Waltman isn’t sure what she’ll do if her bridesmaids’ dresses don’t arrive in time for her October wedding.

With her wedding in just 10 days, Danielle Ransom opted to order new dresses from Amazon.

Jen Munholand has resigned herself to the fact that she and her bridesmaids might have to shell out significantly more than what they already spent to have the bridesmaids’ dresses reordered in time for her Aug. 11 nuptials.

The three women are among customers of Bling Bridal Boutique on East State Street who say they haven’t received orders paid for long ago. They want answers and refunds – and if they don’t get them, they said they will consider taking legal action against the shop.

A sign posted on the store’s door and a message on its website states that dresses are shipping late, and asks customers to provide an address so dresses can be shipped directly to them. The sign on the door states the store will be closed July 21-28.

A call to the store Wednesday was not answered. The store did not respond to a Facebook message from a Vindicator reporter.

Ransom, of Clarion, Pa., visited Bling Bridal with her bridesmaids at the end of February, she said. The entire party ordered dresses at that time, and were told they would ship in 12-15 weeks. Ransom received her wedding dress and one bridesmaid’s dress in the wrong size but is unsure where the other dresses are.

Ransom said she was in touch with store associates about the order when she picked up her dress in late June, then continued to check in this month as her Aug. 4 wedding approached.

“A lot of what they do is through text and through Facebook Messenger, which is really unprofessional,” she said.

