Bond set for man in jail after mistrial in murder case
YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Lou D'Apolito of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court set bond at $500,000 for a man whose murder trial ended in a mistrial in June.
A new trial date of Nov. 5 has also been set for Johnny Ray Wallace, 23, who went on trial last month for the Nov. 28 shooting death of Colin Brown, 45, at a South Avenue bar.
A jury failed to reach a verdict so a mistrial was declared. Prosecutors decided to retry Wallace, who has been in the county jail on $1 million bond since he was arrested the day after Brown's death.
