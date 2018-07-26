Area residents voice objections tonight to proposed Hubbard injection well

HUBBARD

Concerned residents of Hubbard and surrounding communities packed the Hubbard Township building Wednesday night to discuss their opposition to a proposed injection well with township trustees.

The special meeting was called after trustees learned that Bobcat Energy Resources of Canfield filed a permit for a 3.94-acre injection well site south of Hubbard Masury Road, just several yards from Interstate 80 and some businesses.

“It is absolutely a social and environmental injustice, what they are proposing to do here,” said Trustee Rick Hernandez. “We have become a dumping ground for other states.”

The well would take wastewater from Pennsylvania.

The main concerns the trustees and residents raised were earthquakes and the danger to the community’s health, especially if the wastewater leaks from the pipes and contaminates the soil, aquifer or residents’ wells.

Together, they hope to convince the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to reject the permit. The trustees will file an objection and asked residents to sign a petition at the meeting.

“It’s an environmental disaster waiting to happen,” Trustee Thomas Jacobs said. “It’s going to take the whole community to stop it.”

