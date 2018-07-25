Animal-rights activists air concerns over dogs' treatment at Mahoning pound
AUSTINTOWN
Concerns from local animal-rights activists about problems at the Mahoning County dog shelter were aired and resolved during a Wednesday meeting.
Jason Cooke, an animal-rights activist, met for about an hour at the shelter with dog warden Dianne Fry and county Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.
Cooke said he was concerned about a lack of staff at the pound as well as quarantined dogs not receiving enough exercise and socialization, rescue organizations and volunteers not being permitted to help, and more dogs being killed than necessary.
Read more about the situation in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 6, 2017 12:04 a.m.
Animal-rights activists want Youngstown to do more to help chained-up dogs
- September 8, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Of animals rescued from Harvey, only 5% microchipped, local rescuer says
- April 26, 2017 12:09 a.m.
Local animal advocates warn against 'free to a good home' ads
- August 31, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Valley animal activist helping with rescues in Texas after Harvey
- January 9, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Animal advocates say pets as gifts not recommended
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.