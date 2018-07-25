Animal-rights activists air concerns over dogs' treatment at Mahoning pound


July 25, 2018 at 9:55p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

Concerns from local animal-rights activists about problems at the Mahoning County dog shelter were aired and resolved during a Wednesday meeting.

Jason Cooke, an animal-rights activist, met for about an hour at the shelter with dog warden Dianne Fry and county Commissioner Anthony Traficanti.

Cooke said he was concerned about a lack of staff at the pound as well as quarantined dogs not receiving enough exercise and socialization, rescue organizations and volunteers not being permitted to help, and more dogs being killed than necessary.

Read more about the situation in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

