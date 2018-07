Agenda Thursday

Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association, 6 p.m., refreshment and social time, followed by 6:30 p.m. meeting, Faith Community Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Ave., Youngstown.

Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 10 a.m., small conference room, board office, 4791 Woodridge Drive, Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, commissioner’s hearing room, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 11 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

McDonald school board, 7 p.m., high school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

McDonald Village Council, 4:30 p.m., special meeting, community room, 500 Ohio Ave.

Newton Township trustees, 9 a.m., special meeting, administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

West Branch school board, 6 p.m., work session, followed by 7:30 p.m. meeting, high school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.