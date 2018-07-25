6th Ward neighborhood discussion is Saturday at Flambeau Dinner Club
YOUNGSTOWN — Councilwoman Anita Davis, D-6th, invites the public to sit down and share what is going on in the neighborhood during a “Coffee and Conversation” to take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Flambeau Dinner Club, 2308 Market St.
Davis will provide a complimentary breakfast. Topics discussed will include the Market Street beautification.
