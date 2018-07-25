2 Warren women charged with solicitation
Staff report
WARREN
Teena M. Ward, 32, of Washington Street was arraigned Tuesday in Warren Municipal Court on a charge of soliciting prostitution after the Warren Police Street Crimes Unit conducted an undercover prostitution sting Monday evening on South Street near Chestnut Avenue.
Ward was taken to the Trumbull County jail on the misdemeanor charge.
A second woman, Ashley N. Wright, 31, of Youngstown Road, was also charged with soliciting after an undercover officer allowed her into his unmarked vehicle on North Park Avenue near Washington Street.
She offered sex for money and was taken to another location, where she was taken into custody by a Street Crimes officer, police said.
The unit has received several complaints regarding women walking in the area flagging down cars and soliciting, a police report says.
