UPDATE | Man surrenders in South Side standoff

YOUNGSTOWN — The standoff is over in the 900 block of Wabash Avenue on the South Side as the suspect surrendered, was handcuffed, and taken to the Mahoning County jail.

Police Chief Robin Lees said the man was talking to negotiators but decided to give up when The Bear, an armored vehicle operated by the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team, arrived.

Police were notified shortly after 9:15 a.m. about a man who threatened someone with a gun. When police arrived, the man refused to come out of the home.

A SWAT team and negotiator from the CRT came to scene shortly before 10 a.m.

10:03

YOUNGSTOWN — A negotiator with the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team said the man who threatened someone with a gun is barricaded in his own home which is on the east side of the street.

The negotiation said the suspect has refused to answer the phone. A CRT

member is on a bullhorn asking the man to come out of his own.

9:52 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A Wabash Avenue home is surrounded by police officers who received a call a man threatened someone with a gun.

The man refuses to come out of the South Side home, so officers are waiting him out.

SWAT team members have arrived in the 900 block of Wabash. Also a

negotiator with the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team is on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.