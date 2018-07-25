Youngstown man surrenders after SWAT team arrives

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who barricaded himself inside his Wabash Street home from police who were investigating a threat complaint surrendered peacefully as a SWAT team was assembling.

Robert Lundy, 35, was taken to the Mahoning County jail. He is expected to face several charges today at his arraignment hearing in municipal court.

Officers arrested Lundy about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers and later members of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team began arriving about 8:30 a.m. after Lundy refused to come out of his South Side home.

CRT members had the Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency mobile command post and an armored vehicle squeeze onto the narrow street, but Lundy gave himself up when The Bear, an armored assault vehicle used for years in standoff situations, arrived.

Youngstown police Detective Sgt. John Elberty, head of the CRT, said a lot of times The Bear convinces someone their situation is hopeless and they should give up.

