Officials say mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus

YOUNGSTOWN — The Youngstown City Health District was notified Monday by the Ohio Department of Health that one of the mosquitoes tested from one of the local health district's traps was confirmed positive for carrying West Nile virus.

Johnson Park

The trap was located at Johnson Park in the Sharonline neighborhood on the far East Side and sampled the week of July 8.

A bite from a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus can cause severe headache, fever, aches, joint pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and rash; however, most people - eight out of 10 people - will not develop any symptoms.

Serious illness associated with virus is rare, but can include central nervous system disorders including encephalitis and/or meningitis.

There is no vaccine or antiviral treatment for West Nile Virus, so the most effective way to avoid infection is to prevent the mosquito bite.

The health district said use mosquito repellent as directed on the package. Avoid outdoor activities during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Wear long sleeves, long pants, and tuck clothing in. Reduce mosquito breeding sites around your home by removing sources of standing water, such as flower pots, buckets and barrels. Turn wading pools on their side when not in use. Change water in birdbaths and pet dishes frequently.

Concerned city residents can contact the health district at 330-742-8230 to schedule an on-site consultation.