Woman injured in crash after OSHP chase dies

CLEVELAND (AP) — A passenger who was critically injured in a crash during a pursuit by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in a Cleveland neighborhood has died.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Monday that 25-year-old Ashley Martin, of Cleveland, died Saturday at a Cleveland hospital from injuries received during an early morning crash that day that killed 30-year-old Antonio Whitley and also injured a teenage passenger.

The state patrol said in a statement Saturday that a trooper tried to stop a minivan driven by Whitley for running a red light on the city’s east side. The patrol said Whitley crashed into a utility pole while fleeing the attempted stop at high speed.

Antonio Whitley was pronounced dead at the scene.