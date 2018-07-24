US Sen. Brown announces $185K to YBI
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, today announced the Appalachian Regional Commission awarded $185,000 to Youngstown Business Incubator’s Tech Block Building No.5 for 3-D printing software and equipment, which will help startup manufacturers integrate 3-D printing capabilities into their businesses.
“The Mahoning Valley is an epicenter for Ohio manufacturing,” said Brown in a statement. “This investment to the Youngstown Business Incubator will give startup manufacturers in the area the leading edge they need to grow their businesses and create jobs in the area.”
YBI helps facilitate the creation of high-value businesses through collaborative partnerships that promote innovative technologies and long-term, sustainable employment opportunities, with a focus on information technology and advanced manufacturing.
Tech Block Building No. 5 is the headquarters for additive manufacturing, where the incubator’s high-value equipment is housed and made available to startups.
