Prosecutors recommend 15 years in child sex case

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Prosecutors are recommending 15 years in prison for a man who pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three counts of sexual battery.

Jay Ryan Williams, 24, of Sebring, entered his pleas Monday before Judge Anthony D’Apolito. He was originally charged with four counts of rape.

Under the plea agreement, three of the rape counts were amended to sexual battery, a felony, and a fourth rape charge was dropped.

Defense attorney Lynn Maro said she would argue for a sentence less than 15 years. A sentencing date has not been set.

Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin said Williams was charged with having sexual contact with a relative who was age 6 at the time from October 2016 to November 2017.

Williams was charged and indicted after the victim told an adult relative about the activity, McLaughlin said.

Williams has been free on bond, and Maro asked Judge D’Apolito to amend his electronically monitored house arrest so her client could work to pay the court fees. Maro said her client’s family has been having trouble making the payments.

But Judge D;Apolito said he was not going to modify the terms of the house arrest because Williams is facing serious prison time and that raises the risk he might flee to escape his sentencing.