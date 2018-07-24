OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

The husband of adult film performer Stormy Daniels has filed for divorce in Texas.Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president, something Trump has denied. Glendon Crain filed the petition for divorce July 18 in state district court in Kaufman County, just southeast of Dallas. Crain alleged adultery as grounds for the divorce and seeks sole custody of the couple’s 7-year-old daughter and child support from Clifford.

A federal judge Monday postponed until next week the trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.The tax and bank fraud trial had been scheduled to start Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria, Va. But U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III pushed the trial back until July 31 to give Manafort’s lawyers more time to review thousands of pages of data and documents turned over by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office in the last several weeks.

Source: Associated Press