Ohio teen girls ring doorbell, rob home
COLUMBUS (AP) — Police say two teen girls who asked to use the restroom at a home in Ohio ended up robbing the homeowners.
Authorities say the robbery happened at a city home about 4 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the girls rang the doorbell and were let in to use the restroom. The girls came out of the bathroom brandishing handguns and pointed them at a 78-year-old man, his wife and their 12-year-old grandson.
Authorities say the girls demanded cash and jewelry, and they left the scene with a small amount of money.
A search for the girls continues.
