NDAA funding

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, on Monday announced the final National Defense Authorization Act released by the House and Senate NDAA Conference committee, authorizes funding for Camp Ravenna and the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

Brown helped secure the funds as a member of the NDAA Conference Committee. The final NDAA conference report is expected to become law and authorizes the following investments – $7.4 million to construct an automated multipurpose machine gun range at Camp Ravenna’s Joint Military Training Center and $8.8 million for upgrades to ensure YARS main gate meets safety requirements.

Trumbull Co. fires

Trumbull County firefighters fought two blazes Sunday evening, one a vacant two-story house in the 2600 block of Phalanx Mills-Herner Road NW in Southington Township and a mobile home in the 5100 block of Orangeville-Kinsman Road in Vernon Township, in which the occupants were not home.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, no injuries were reported in either fire.

The Southington blaze was reported at 8:47 p.m. by a passer-by.

The Vernon fire was reported by a passer-by at 7:30 p.m.

2 rob delivery person

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a delivery person for a Belmont Avenue Chinese restaurant told police Sunday he was robbed at gunpoint.

The driver told police he was called about 3:20 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Livingston Avenue, and when he arrived, he was greeted by two teens, one of whom had a .22-caliber rifle, and demanded he drop everything he had.

Reports said the driver dropped the food on the ground then gave the teens the money from his wallet, which they took and then ran away.

Officers searched the area but found no sign of the suspects, reports said.

Special prosecutor to handle Cook case

WARREN

A special prosecutor will be appointed to prosecute the July 14 crash involving Ernie Cook, Trumbull County 911 director and longtime law-enforcement official.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recently provided the county prosecutor’s office with a copy of its accident report. The crash involved Cook and a skateboarder at Crestwood and Sunnydale drives in Brookfield.

A special prosecutor will handle the case to avoid any potential conflict of interest. Cook worked as chief deputy of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office and elsewhere in law enforcement for many years, said Mike Burnett, assistant county prosecutor.

The special prosecutor will decide on charges and complete the case. The patrol said a 17-year-old skateboarder failed to make a turn, hitting the driver’s side front corner of Cook’s car at 10:15 p.m. The skateboarder’s foot and leg were run over by the left front tire of the car before Cook reportedly left the scene.

‘Brainfood’ guest today

YOUNGSTOWN

Dr. Sarah Friebert, director and founder of the Haslinger Family Pediatric Palliative Care Center at Akron Children’s Hospital, is the special guest today on Vindy Talk Radio’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” with Louie B. Free.

Dr. Friebert and the team of specialists she leads are internationally recognized for their contribution to improving life and alleviating suffering for children facing life-threatening and chronic/complex conditions and their families.

The internet radio show is on from 8 a.m. to noon.

$3K grant for food bank

YOUNGSTOWN

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley recently received a $3,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to assist efforts to help people facing hunger.

“One in six people struggle with hunger in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, including 1 in 4 children. Hunger does not discriminate, and there are many children, families and seniors who turn to our food bank for help. The Darden Foundation’s donation will go a long way for the people in our community,” said Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest.

To learn more about Feeding America or Second Harvest, visit www.feedingamerica.org. and www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org.,

Sobriety checkpoint

CANFIELD

The Mahoning County Operating a VehicIe Impaired Task Force will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint Friday through Sunday. Details will be released later in the week.

There also will be local saturation patrols throughout the county this week and weekend. Saturation patrols are used for hot-spot crime reduction, OVI checkpoints and other location-specific patrols.

Children in Motion

YOUNGSTOWN

Parents of children up to age 5 who live in Mahoning County and have never attended Alta Head Start are invited to the Children in Motion event to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Covelli Center, 229 E. Front St.

Parents will be able to complete an application and learn how Alta Head Start programs can benefit their child. Several area agencies and organizations will be in attendance.

This information is needed to complete the application process: proof of income, proof of birth of the child (birth certificate is best, if available), proof of residency and custody or restraining-order documentation (if applicable).

The event will include games, children’s activities, race cars, emergency service vehicles, a pop-up library, food and more. Parents/guardians who cannot attend can stop at the Austintown office of Alta Head Start, 142 Javit Court, or the McCartney Road, Oakhill Renaissance Place or Westchester Drive Head Start sites to complete an application.

Committees to meet

WARREN

The Warren City Council Economic Development Committee will meet at 4 p.m. today. The finance committee will meet at 5 p.m. Both meetings will take place in the council caucus room of the Municipal Justice Building, 141 South St. SE.

Course catalogs scanned

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University Archives, in Maag Library on the YSU campus, have scanned and uploaded all YSU course catalogs into Digital.Maag, starting with the 1930-31 academic year and continuing until 2016. Starting in 1968, the graduate course catalogs have been scanned as well.

The catalogs are available under the University Archives digital.maag.ysu.edu:8443/xmlui/handle/1989/11231.

The catalogs contain information about the university, faculty members and academic degree programs.

They also document the changes in degree programs and courses at the university.