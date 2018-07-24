Mother, 2 children killed in Ashtabula house fire
ASHTABULA (AP) — A fire official says a woman and her two young sons have died in a house fire.
Ashtabula Fire Department Capt. Jeff Gianantonio says their bodies were found in the boys’ second-floor bedroom. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
An investigator for the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 36-year-old Kelly Estep, 4-year-old Frankie Wlotzko Jr. and 3-year-old Zander Wlotzko.
Investigator Tom Despenes says neighbors who heard the boys crying for help notified Estep, who went upstairs to rescue them. Despenes says it appears they died from smoke inhalation.
Four children who were on the first floor of the home escaped unharmed.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
