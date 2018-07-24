Mega Millions boosted to $512 Million

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Brisk ticket sales have boosted today's Mega Millions jackpot to a $512 million annuity value or a $303.4 million cash prize – the fifth-largest jackpot in game history.

After the Friday drawing, the jackpot had rolled to a $493 million annuity value or $296 million cash. For that drawing, a Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold at Giant Food Store, 3400 Concord Road, Aston, Delaware County.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 01-14-30-44-62, but not the yellow Mega Ball 01, to win a $1 million prize, less applicable tax withholding. The store earns a $5,000 selling bonus.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. The ticket holder should sign the ticket and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

More than 80,000 other Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions tickets won prizes in the drawing, including over 14,000 tickets purchased with the Megaplier option that won prizes multiplied by two. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Pennsylvania has sold two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010. The largest was a $91.8 million cash-value prize claimed by a Virginia man in 2015. In Pennsylvania, Mega Millions tickets are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. A ticket costs $2.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.