Marvel Universe Live coming to Covelli

YOUNGSTOWN — Marvel Universe Live: Age of Heroes will come to Covelli Centre from Oct. 12-14 for six performances.

In the traveling show, Spider-Man, the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy join forces with Doctor Strange in a race against time to save the world from the evil Loki.

It unites some of Marvel’s greatest super heroes – Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow – and includes special effects, aerial stunts and video projection.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 12; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 13; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 14.

Tickets are $17, $22, $27, $32, $47, $52 and $62 (additional fees may apply) at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.