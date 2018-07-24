Man involved in double shooting arrested on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN — One of two men wounded in a shooting early today was also arrested on drug charges.

Officers were called about 2 a.m. today for gunshots at Hillman Street and West Delason Avenue on the South Side and learned that Keylan Davis, 30, of Alliance, had been shot in the back and drove himself to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

At the hospital, reports said Davis told police a large group of women were fighting in front of a house he was in and he was shot when he went outside to get his dog for protection.

Police towed his car for evidence, but before doing so searched it and found a gun holster, a large bag of suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and $1,502 cash.

Davis was booked into the Mahoning County jail after he was treated for his wounds.

Officers who responded to the gunshot call found no one fighting, but they were advised that not only Davis but a 24-year-old Woodside Avenue man had also been wounded and was at the hospital.