Suspect gets $100K bond in shooting case
By Joe Gorman
YOUNGSTOWN
A man charged with shooting his girlfriend Saturday and putting her on life support told a magistrate Monday he is praying for her recovery.
Terrance Edmonds, 31, told Magistrate Anthony Sertick he loves the victim, Denise Thurston, 32.
“I just pray for my girlfriend,” Edmonds said from the Mahoning County jail, where he was arraigned via video hookup on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm. “That’s my girlfriend. I love her.”
Sertick set bond for Edmonds at $100,000. He has a preliminary hearing next Monday.
Police found Thurston about 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Hilton Avenue on the South Side after answering a gunshot-sensor call.
Reports said Thurston was behind the wheel of a car that still had its engine running when officers arrived. She was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngs-town Hospital, where she remained late Monday.
Edmonds was at the scene and told police he shot Thurston, reports said. He was taken into custody there and booked into the jail.
Police also are investigating a shooting about 4 a.m. Saturday at the Afro Dogs motorcycle club on Gibson Avenue that injured three women.
Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the detective bureau said one of the women was seriously injured in the eye but investigators are not sure if the wound came from a bullet or flying glass.
Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the South Side shooting and if more than one person fired a weapon, Bobovnyik said.
Bobovnyik said more than a dozen witnesses will be questioned to try and find out what happened.
