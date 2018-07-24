BREAKING: UPDATE | Man surrenders in South Side standoff

Hubbard trustees have meeting on injection well Wednesday night


July 24, 2018 at 11:10a.m.

Injection Well Site

HUBBARD — The Hubbard Township trustees will have a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to address the opposition to the proposed waste brine injection well at 6958 Hubbard-Masury Road. The meeting will take place at the administration building, 2600 Elmwood Drive Extension.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$438500


Columbiana


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$499900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$289990