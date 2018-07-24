Hubbard trustees have meeting on injection well Wednesday night
Injection Well Site
HUBBARD — The Hubbard Township trustees will have a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to address the opposition to the proposed waste brine injection well at 6958 Hubbard-Masury Road. The meeting will take place at the administration building, 2600 Elmwood Drive Extension.
