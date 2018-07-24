Hubbard firefighter charged with theft has court hearing today
GIRARD — Richard Wittkugle, who faces theft in office and tampering with records charges after police say he misappropriated more than $10,000 as the Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department treasurer, entered no plea at his hearing today in Girard Municipal Court.
Bond was posted at $7,500. A preliminary hearing date will be set. At the next hearing, prosecutors will present evidence to see if the case can be sent to the Trumbull County grand jury for possible indictment.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 19, 2018 2:32 p.m.
Hubbard fire department treasurer faces theft charges
- July 20, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Fire treasurer faces theft charges; police say he mishandled $10K
- April 4, 2017 1:19 p.m.
Woman arraigned for allegedly stealing from elderly
- January 16, 2018 11:05 a.m.
Firefighter pleads guilty to child-porn charge
- December 9, 2016 3:45 a.m.
Man who will be arraigned today is suspect in firefighter shooting
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.