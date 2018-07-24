BREAKING: UPDATE | Man surrenders in South Side standoff

Hubbard firefighter charged with theft has court hearing today


July 24, 2018 at 10:00a.m.

GIRARD — Richard Wittkugle, who faces theft in office and tampering with records charges after police say he misappropriated more than $10,000 as the Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department treasurer, entered no plea at his hearing today in Girard Municipal Court.

Bond was posted at $7,500. A preliminary hearing date will be set. At the next hearing, prosecutors will present evidence to see if the case can be sent to the Trumbull County grand jury for possible indictment.

