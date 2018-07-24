Homeless man arrested in Youngstown with gun, $1,126 cash

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said a man listed as homeless arrested Monday afternoon was in possession of $1,126 cash and a handgun.

Jumal McGueen, 24, is due in municipal court Wednesday to be arraigned on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, trafficking in drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing official business.

Officers from the Community Police Unit investigating suspicious activity about 1:30 p.m. at a vacant home in the 2600 block of Shady Run Road while he was in the drive with another man examining a car.

Reports said McQueen has a warrant and he also smelled heavily of marijuana. Officers searched him and found a marijuana cigar in his pants, and inside the car police found more suspected marijuana and a handgun underneath the driver’s seat that had the serial number scratched off. The money was found in a satchel McQueen had, reports said.

McQueen was taken to the Mahoning County jail.