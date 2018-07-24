The countdown begins: 35 days until 172nd Canfield Fair

CANFIELD — In just 35 days, the food will begin frying and the rides will begin turning at the 172nd Canfield Fair.

The fair opens Aug. 29 and runs through Labor Day.

In addition to longtime fair staples such as Junior Fair events and many of the same popular food vendors, there will be some additions this year, fair leaders said at a media event Tuesday.

A new carnival ride company, Reithoffer Shows, Inc., will be at the fair this year. The company recently entered into a three-year contract with the fair.

The company will offer between 45 and 50 rides that company representative Dave Grimm described as large and “spectacular.”

For the first time in many years, the fair will have a roller coaster, a ride Reithoffer recently purchased for $1 million.

Other new rides include the Dutch Wheel, a 120-foot gondola wheel from Holland; a 90-foot Ferris wheel; and the “Tornado,” a German-made ride that is the only one of its kind in America.

Also new to the harness racing events is the addition of mule racing.

As in past years, the fair will have a demolition derby Friday; truck and tractor pull Saturday; and live music Sunday and Monday.

Country music artist Toby Keith will headline one of the shows.

The theme of this year’s fair is, “You are the Canfield Fair.”

As fair board President Dave Dickey said: “Whether you like the horses, whether you like the demonstrations, whether you like the tractor pull, you make the Canfield Fair.”